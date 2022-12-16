Nominations are open for ecomaine’s 2023 eco-Excellence Awards. TheaAwards are designed to recognize and celebrate champions in Maine who are focused on recycling and waste diversion, and who are leading their communities toward greater models of sustainability.

As a single-sort recycling and provider of waste-to-energy solutions, ecomaine said nominees may live or work in any of its member communities, and may be nominated through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Caleb Hemphill, chair of ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee said, “ecomaine’s eco-Excellence Awards recognize the difference one person or organization can make toward greater sustainability in Maine. Even though we have given these awards for many years, I continue to be impressed by the thoughtful leadership shown by all our nominees.”

Nominees must be located in or serve one of 73 ecomaine communities. Nominees can be businesses, schools, nonprofits, municipalities or staff, or individuals and will be selected based on the effectiveness, increased awareness, community impact, and ease of replication of their sustainability programs or initiatives. Preference will be given to nominees in the areas of sustainable waste management, recycling, composting, etc. Submissions will be judged by ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee and awarded on Feb.y 9, 2023.

Catherine Hewitt of Scarborough was one of the 2022 eco-Excellence Award winners. Other winner’s included Kate Hodgson and Tiffani Blye, both of South Portland, and Tina Ruel of Gorham, among others.

