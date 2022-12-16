A wave of explosions and missile strikes was reported across Ukraine early Friday – from the capital, Kyiv, to Kharkiv and Sumy in the northeast and Poltava in central Ukraine.

At least two people were killed and five injured when a residential building was hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, a local official said.

Reporters with The Washington Post heard blasts in Kyiv and the central city of Dnipro.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, urged residents to remain in shelters after blasts in three districts of the city, while Sumy’s regional governor described a temporary power outage due to a “massive missile attack.” A regional official reported three attacks on “critical infrastructure” in Kharkiv, which left the regional capital without electricity.

A Ukraine air force spokesman said that Russia had launched more than 60 missiles at the country.

Kryvyi Rih is an industrial city of nearly 700,000 in Ukraine’s heartland and is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown.

Explosions were reported in three districts in the capital Kyiv. Klitschko warned that the city’s water supply had been affected.

Ten rockets hit the northeastern Kharkiv region, according to its governor. The attacks left the regional capital, which has the same name, without electricity, he said.

Kirovohrad and Poltava in central Ukraine and Sumy in the northeast were also left without electricity following the attacks, according to local officials.

Several car crashes have been reported in Dnipro, probably the result of the streetlights being off, The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein reported. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov has also warned residents to stock up on water, in case the supply is shut off.

Friday’s barrage of strikes on Ukraine come after the U.S. and the European Union announced additional measures to support Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced Thursday that it will begin training large formations of Ukrainian soldiers beginning in January, a move that could assist the government in Kyiv as it looks to retake more Russian-held territory next year. The Pentagon intends to train about 500 Ukrainian forces per month, about a battalion of soldiers at a time, said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman.

Meanwhile, the European Union on Thursday approved $19.1 billion in financing for Ukraine next year and agreed on a ninth package of sanctions targeting Russia. The package is expected to be formally confirmed Friday.

U.S. officials also said this week that the Pentagon was preparing to provide Ukraine with a Patriot missile system, the U.S. military’s most sophisticated air defense weapon. The Kremlin warned that if the United States were to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, they would be legitimate targets for Russia’s military. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Thursday that Washington “has nearly become a party to the conflict.”

The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe and David L. Stern contributed to this report.

