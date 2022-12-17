After conceding the Maine Senate District 2 election to incumbent Sen. Trey Stewart last month, I had high hopes that he would keep his promise to help the people of Aroostook and Penobscot counties survive high heating bills this winter. But as one of the ice-cold eight who voted against a bipartisan bill offering heating relief to 858,000 Mainers, Trey just broke that promise – a matter of weeks after he made it.

In the runup to our election, he had said, “If I’m fortunate enough to be reelected to the State Senate, before taking any vote in Augusta, I’ll ask myself two questions: First, will this vote make energy, fuel, or heating costs more expensive? And second, will this vote make it more or less expensive for folks to buy groceries and other household goods? Your family’s budget matters to me.”

At the very first opportunity to do right by Mainers across the state, and especially at home in Maine Senate District 2, Trey Stewart broke his word. He and a small club of obstructionists in Augusta are playing politics with our lives, and they don’t care who gets caught in the crossfire.

Real people, like my family and yours, are going to pay the price of this game. Although I ran against him in the last election, I had sincerely hoped he would do better.

Danielle Fienberg

Presque Isle

