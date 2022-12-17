BOSTON — Jawhar Jordan ran for 115 yards, breaking free for two long touchdowns, and Louisville beat erstwhile rival Cincinnati 24-7 on Saturday in the twice-delayed first edition of the Fenway Bowl at the chilly home of the Boston Red Sox.

With a gridiron laid out over the diamond and “Fenway Park” in the end zones using the baseball team’s traditional font, Jordan scored from 49 yards out at the end of the first quarter and 40 at the end of the second to help clinch the Keg of Nails for Louisville (8-5).

Brock Domann hit Marshon Ford for another score on a 40-degree day when both teams struggled to pass – or even hold onto the ball, with the Bearcats (9-4) fumbling three times (recovering one).

But Jordan and Maurice Turner, who ran 31 times for 160 yards, gave Scott Satterfield’s former team a 287-55 edge in rushing yards over his new team.

Evan Prater connected with Wyatt Fischer for the Bearcats’ only score, barely getting off the pass before he was brought down. Ford cut back across the field from the 20 and outraced his defender to the end zone to make it 7-7 early in the second quarter.

But the Cardinals shut them out from there, earning bragging rights in the Ohio River rivalry that dates to 1929 but had been dormant since Louisville joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2014. Louisville players did flips on the field afterward, passing around the Keg of Nails awarded to the rivalry game winner.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(15) GONZAGA 100, (4) ALABAMA 90: Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and the Bulldogs (9-3) overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat the Crimson Tide (9-2) in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham, Alabama.

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Crimson Tide had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Miller scored 26 points in second half, including the team’s first 10. The nation’s top scoring freshman had just delivered a 21-point second half in a 91-88 victory over Memphis but couldn’t carry his team to the win this time.

(8) KANSAS 84, (14) INDIANA 62: Gradey Dick scored 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring, Dajuan Harris Jr. added 10 points and 10 assists and the eighth-ranked Jayhawks (10-1) roared to a victory over the Hoosiers (8-3) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams scored 11 apiece, as the Jayhawks) beat their fellow college basketball blueblood for the seventh time in their last nine meetings.

(25) MIAMI 91, ST. FRANCIS 76: Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and the Hurricanes (11-1) beat the Red Flash (3-9) in Coral Gables, Florida.

Wooga Poplar added a career-high 20 points and Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes, who won their seventh straight. It’s the first week the Hurricanes earned an in-season Top-25 ranking since March 12, 2018, when they landed at 22.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(19) MICHIGAN 77, APPALACHIAN STATE 49: Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and the Wolverines (10-1) recovered from their first loss to beat the Mountaineers (3-7) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.

