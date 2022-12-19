Thank you for your recent coverage of Pine Grove in Falmouth. I don’t walk there anymore because I find it too depressing. Being told the massive cutting was for our safety and the health of the forest just doesn’t make sense. It was a vibrant forest before the cutting with rich native understory and mixed-age trees supporting diverse wildlife. The forest ecosystem has been degraded and now what is left is damage caused by heavy machinery and small trees that will take decades to mature. I will be mourning this decision for some time; it is a great loss.

Lillian Harris

Falmouth

