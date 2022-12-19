Angus L. Wilson of Goose Rocks Beach (Kennebunkport) peacefully passed on to his eternal home Dec. 11, 2022. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who was blessed with a healthy and active life for over 99 years.

Angus was born on April 27, 1923, to John and Helen (Stevenson) Wilson in Kearny, New Jersey. He was a humble World War II veteran who served in the South Pacific from 1942-1945. After serving our country honorably, he attended a church dinner to welcome home the troops at which he reconnected with Doris Smith, who become his beloved wife of almost 67 years. After getting married in 1947, they raised their four children in Packanack Lake (Wayne), New Jersey. He was an agent for Allstate Insurance Company for most of his working career. While he was dedicated to his career, he always made time to coach his kids on various sports teams. Wonderful family vacations in Maine led to their eventual retirement at Goose Rocks Beach.

Angus loved the outdoors. He had a passion for golf, which he passed along to his entire family, including his grandchildren. He was a long-time member of Packanack Golf Club and during his tenure as president of the club he led the campaign to build the clubhouse. He later became a member of Cape Arundel Golf Club for 36 years. Soon after joining he started the Wednesday Men’s Group, which continues to this day. At the time of his death, he was the oldest active golfer at Cape Arundel. He loved living on the coast of Maine and all it included – boating, fishing and an appreciation for the beauty of nature. He enjoyed working in the yard and was meticulous in caring for his property.

Angus is predeceased by his wife, Doris, and son, Stephen. He leaves behind a daughter-in-law, daughter and two sons: Ellen Wilson, Janet Urquhart, Rick (and wife Diane) Wilson and Dave (and wife Sue) Wilson. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Stephanie Wilson, Ryan (and wife Sarah) Wilson; Michael, Katie and Molly Mendola; Patrick, Cory (and wife Kiara) and Tyler Wilson; and Kyle and Kevin (and wife Kerry) Wilson. In addition, he is survived by six great-grandchildren: Samantha and Charlie Whitehead, Russell and Duncan Wilson, and Levi and Canaan Wilson.

In May of this year, Angus relocated from Goose Rocks Beach to Kennebunk. His family is grateful for the special community at Huntington Common Senior Living and the compassionate care Angus received from Beacon Hospice.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Angus’ life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport, where he and Doris were members for many years. A lunch reception at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Angus’ memory to the charity of your choice.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit Angus’ book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: