SACO — Ruth Ernestine McKenney Desrochers, passed away peacefully on Friday Dec. 16, 2022 with family by her side.

She lived and loved for 97 years and will forever be remembered as a sweet and gentle soul, someone who was always willing to share her love and kindness to all who had the good fortune to cross paths with her. With her indomitable spirit she accepted what life offered with open arms and certainly accepted life’s responsibilities with an admirable gracious spirit. Ruth was born and raised in Saco, the daughter of James Earl McKenney and Hattie Gilpatrick McKenney. Ruth was a quick study and at an early age discovered her love of music and later oil painting. As a young child she listened to her Mother Hattie play the piano and the violin, she listened and was able to “play by ear” all music on the radio, many from the Big Band and Swing era which became her favorite music to dance to on “The Pier” in OOB. No surprise Ruth was a gifted dancer as well. Later, she decided she needed to learn to read music and took just a few lessons to accomplish that task. But this self- taught musician played best when onlookers would simply hum a tune and her fingers would fly like angels on high.

Ruth graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1943, and married school classmate Albert Philip Desrochers Jr. in 1947. Together they raised three children, Lee, Barry and Debra. She worked hard both inside and outside the home and was employed as a secretary at Saco Lowell Shops, Diamond Match and her favorite position was with Garland Manufacturing Co. Ruth stated she learned more while at Garlands than she could have ever learned by going away to school. Not shy to attempt new hobbies, Ruth loved and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with the entire family. Also, the many get togethers with family especially at her beloved childhood camp at the Ossipee River “Overflow” now called Lake Arrowhead. Never idle Ruth refinished furniture, hooked wool rugs, played cards and did a fair amount of sewing. After a difficult open-heart surgery, she recovered and was encouraged by friends to finally take up both golf and bowling and she loved it. Ruth was a member of the Biddeford Saco Country Club since 1980 and the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association. She was a pretty good putter, that got her on some of the preferred teams and has the Awards to smile about. Upon reflection, Ruth always said her greatest joy was being not only a wife and a mother, but especially becoming a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, James and Hattie, and she would want us to mention her aunt and uncle as she always said she had two sets of parents. After an impairment with her hand (due to a sewing accident) Ruth’s mother Hattie allowed Ruth to live part-time with Aunt Elsie Fay McKenney Mills and Uncle Ernest Mills. This was to be sure Ruth could learn the skills needed by a young lady to be prepared for a proper life of marriage, family, work and fun. Aunt Elsie helped Ruth learn to take on cooking, cleaning sewing, tatting and of course more music. She is also predeceased by Albert Desrochers, her loving husband of 61 years who passed in February of 2009, and a daughter, Debra Fay Desrochers, her brother, Walter McKenney, and sister, Bernice Hamilton. She is survived by her two sons, Lee Desrochers (Delphine Desrochers), and Barry Desrochers (Valerie McCallum Desrochers). Ruth is also survived by four grandsons, Jeffrey Sr, Jacob (Jamie Barnes) and Ryan (Jenny Hadiaris) all of Saco, Matthew (Aili Harmon) from Scarborough and one step-granddaughter, Karen Perry (Todd Perry) of Waterford, Connecticut. Including her step-grands she leaves a legacy of 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Paul Desrochers (Gladys) from Scarborough, and several nieces and nephews, all of whom adored Ruth and were a great source of comfort to her over lifetime.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco, with Rev. Dr. Burton S. Howe officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at The Inn at Atlantic Heights, they quickly gave Ruth the opportunity to share her gift of kindness and talent of music to staff and residents alike. In a very short time while there, she made friends and felt very welcomed by all. She enjoyed her time playing the piano and singing together. The staff at in The Inn became part of a team of special angels during her stay with them. A special thank you also to the hospice staff at Compassus who assisted the family in her final days.

In honor of her daughter Debra’s memory, the family would suggest in lieu of flowers please play your favorite piece of music and think of Ruthie’s goodness, and should the spirit move you please do send a donation to the wonderful people who cared for Debra in her later years at Spurwink Services Attn: Sue Russell at 24 Old Lisbon Road in Lewiston, ME 04240

