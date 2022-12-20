NORWOOD, Mass. — A 68-year-old man died and another man was taken to the hospital for treatment after an ammonia leak at a food processing facility in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police officers and firefighters went to the plant in Norwood at about 11 a.m. Monday in response to a 911 call, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Ammonia levels were dangerously high so a hazardous materials team was called to the scene.

The men, who were working for an HVAC contractor, were in the vicinity of an ammonia pipe that was severed, according to Home Foods Market, which runs the facility.

Richard J. Arguin, 68, of Dighton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for specialized treatment, authorities said.

The investigation is in its early stages but foul play is not suspected, the DA’s office said. The leak was contained to the building and there was no danger to the surrounding area.

Home Market Foods, which makes fresh and frozen meat and other food products for retail and food service customers, said it is cooperating with the investigation and expressed condolences for the victim.

