SACO — The C.K .Burns School’s LEGO Robotics team had a challenge: to design five robots in partnership, vote on the best parts of each robot to put together in one final design, and then put them to work.

They did and placed first for Robot Design at the Maine State Lego League Championship earlier this month.

Saco students competed against 24 other Maine teams, sharing their innovative projects, and competing in the robot performance on Dec. 3. Thanks to their collaboration and advanced coding skills, the Electronic Mustangs won the Robot Design Award, school officials announced.

“We are so proud of the C.K. Burns Robotics team for representing our district at the Maine State Lego League Championship,” said Assistant Superintendent Meg Parkhurst. “Their first-place robot design award is a testament to many weeks of learning and hard work on the part of students and staff.”

The nine students worked as partners to create codes to accomplish five different challenges on the game board. The codes were all created on different computers and the team joined the codes onto one computer by using variables to connect them, school officials said. Students maximized individual strengths in each design as they discussed how to join each other’s plan into one unique design.

“The challenges helped me learn how to work as a team and made me want to research more about real-life problems and solar power,” said fourth-grade student Evan Marines.

Advertisement

School officials said each member voiced their thoughts during their process, all team members were included in their discussions, and the advanced coding skills they displayed won first place in robot design.

“Honestly, we weren’t expecting an award. It is an honor for us because it really highlights the process the team went through and the way every person was included in every aspect of the development of the final robot,” team coach Holly Trottier said.

C.K. Burns School has had a LEGO Robotics team since 2017, and it continues to grow each year. The team thanked Saco STEAM for their financial support in growing this extracurricular activity, and coaches and family members for their support.

To learn more about robotics in Maine schools, visit the Robotics Institute of Maine at www.rimaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: