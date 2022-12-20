STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women’s coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.

The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he’ll be away from the team through the weekend.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”

Auriemma’s mother died on Dec. 8.

Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn’t at the helm, including an 87-55 win over Florida State on Sunday.

(16) OREGON 85, (17) ARKANSAS 78: Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Ducks (10-1) rallied past Arkansas (13-1) at the San Diego Invitational.

Advertisement

The win was Ducks Coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DRAKE 58, (15) MISSISSIPPI STATE 52: Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake (9-3) upset Mississippi State (11-1) at Lincoln, Nebraska.

Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake, which beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.

Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

ILLINOIS: Illinois signed Coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season.

Bielema, 13-11 with Illinois, gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. The deal, which is pending approval by the school’s board of trustees in January, includes various bonuses like a $500,000 annual retention incentive. He is also eligible for four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds – which were not disclosed in the announcement – are met.

COMEBACK PLAYERS: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu were named college football’s comeback players of the year.

Penix transferred to Washington after four seasons at Indiana, each ending with a serious injury.

With the Huskies, Penix played all 12 games and heads into the postseason leading the nation with 363 yards passing per game. Washington (10-2) will face Texas (8-4) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.

Ibrahim played only one game in 2021, rupturing his left Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State. He returned in 2022 to lead the Big Ten in rushing at 145 yards per game. He ranks second in the nation heading into the Pinstripe Bowl, where Minnesota (8-4) will face Syracuse (7-5) on Dec. 29.

Advertisement

Latu suffered a neck injury during preseason practice in 2020 when he was at Washington and needed surgery that led to a medical retirement.

Hoping to play again, he transferred to UCLA in 2022 and went through spring practice in noncontact drills. He became one of the top pass rushers in the Pac-12 this season, with 9 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles.

UCLA (9-3) faces Pitt (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 30.

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for a pair of scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 at Boise, Idaho.

Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. The team last won a bowl game in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.

San Jose State (7-5) turned the ball over three times. It was first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »