EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Boston 22 9 .710 5-5 L-2 11-4 11-5 14-7
Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3 9-1 W-6 10-5 9-7 15-6
Philadelphia 17 12 .586 4 7-3 W-5 12-5 5-7 12-8
New York 17 13 .567 8-2 W-7 7-7 10-6 12-6
Toronto 13 18 .419 9 2-8 L-6 10-6 3-12 9-13

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 16 15 .516 6-4 W-4 9-6 7-9 8-9
Atlanta 16 15 .516 5-5 W-2 10-5 6-10 12-11
Washington 11 20 .355 5 0-10 L-10 8-7 3-13 7-13
Orlando 11 21 .344 6-4 L-1 8-9 3-12 7-16
Charlotte 8 23 .258 8 2-8 W-1 4-11 4-12 4-17

Central Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Milwaukee 22 8 .733 7-3 W-2 14-3 8-5 11-4
Cleveland 21 11 .656 2 7-3 W-4 15-2 6-9 14-5
Indiana 15 16 .484 3-7 L-2 9-7 6-9 10-8
Chicago 11 18 .379 10½ 3-7 L-4 7-7 4-11 9-9
Detroit 8 24 .250 15 3-7 L-2 4-11 4-13 3-15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 19 10 .655 8-2 L-1 13-2 6-8 8-7
New Orleans 18 12 .600 6-4 L-4 12-4 6-8 12-8
Dallas 15 16 .484 5 5-5 L-2 12-5 3-11 10-6
San Antonio 10 20 .333 4-6 W-1 5-12 5-8 4-17
Houston 9 21 .300 10½ 4-6 L-3 6-8 3-13 5-16

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Denver 18 11 .621 6-4 W-1 9-3 9-8 14-7
Portland 17 14 .548 2 6-4 L-1 7-6 10-8 13-9
Minnesota 16 15 .516 3 6-4 W-3 9-7 7-8 9-11
Utah 17 16 .515 3 5-5 L-2 11-5 6-11 15-9
Oklahoma City 13 18 .419 6 5-5 W-2 8-7 5-11 7-11

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 19 12 .613 4-6 W-3 14-3 5-9 16-8
L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 5-5 W-1 10-7 8-7 11-11
Sacramento 16 13 .552 2 6-4 L-1 8-5 8-8 5-6
Golden State 15 16 .484 4 4-6 W-1 12-2 3-14 9-8
L.A. Lakers 13 17 .433 5-5 L-1 8-7 5-10 7-11

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 122, Utah 99

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT

Atlanta 126, Orlando 125

San Antonio 124, Houston 105

Minnesota 116, Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121

Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119

Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119

Tuesday’s Games

Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

