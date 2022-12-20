EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|11-4
|11-5
|14-7
|Brooklyn
|19
|12
|.613
|3
|9-1
|W-6
|10-5
|9-7
|15-6
|Philadelphia
|17
|12
|.586
|4
|7-3
|W-5
|12-5
|5-7
|12-8
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|4½
|8-2
|W-7
|7-7
|10-6
|12-6
|Toronto
|13
|18
|.419
|9
|2-8
|L-6
|10-6
|3-12
|9-13
Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|6-4
|W-4
|9-6
|7-9
|8-9
|Atlanta
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|5-5
|W-2
|10-5
|6-10
|12-11
|Washington
|11
|20
|.355
|5
|0-10
|L-10
|8-7
|3-13
|7-13
|Orlando
|11
|21
|.344
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-9
|3-12
|7-16
|Charlotte
|8
|23
|.258
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|4-11
|4-12
|4-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Milwaukee
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|7-3
|W-2
|14-3
|8-5
|11-4
|Cleveland
|21
|11
|.656
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|15-2
|6-9
|14-5
|Indiana
|15
|16
|.484
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|9-7
|6-9
|10-8
|Chicago
|11
|18
|.379
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|7-7
|4-11
|9-9
|Detroit
|8
|24
|.250
|15
|3-7
|L-2
|4-11
|4-13
|3-15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Memphis
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|8-2
|L-1
|13-2
|6-8
|8-7
|New Orleans
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|6-4
|L-4
|12-4
|6-8
|12-8
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|12-5
|3-11
|10-6
|San Antonio
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-12
|5-8
|4-17
|Houston
|9
|21
|.300
|10½
|4-6
|L-3
|6-8
|3-13
|5-16
Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Denver
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|9-3
|9-8
|14-7
|Portland
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|7-6
|10-8
|13-9
|Minnesota
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|9-7
|7-8
|9-11
|Utah
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|11-5
|6-11
|15-9
|Oklahoma City
|13
|18
|.419
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|8-7
|5-11
|7-11
Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|4-6
|W-3
|14-3
|5-9
|16-8
|L.A. Clippers
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|10-7
|8-7
|11-11
|Sacramento
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|8-5
|8-8
|5-6
|Golden State
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|12-2
|3-14
|9-8
|L.A. Lakers
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-7
|5-10
|7-11
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 122, Utah 99
Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT
Atlanta 126, Orlando 125
San Antonio 124, Houston 105
Minnesota 116, Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121
Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119
Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104
Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.