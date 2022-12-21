Five months after his head-turning performance at the FIBA World Cup, USA Basketball gave Cooper Flagg a birthday present.

Flagg, a Newport native and former standout for the Nokomis High boys’ basketball team, was named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year for his efforts in leading the United States’ U17 team to the gold medal in Malaga, Spain, in July.

Flagg, who turned 16 Wednesday, is the youngest winner of the award, which started in 1980.

Flagg was the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year last season as a freshman after leading Nokomis to the Class A championship, the program’s first state title. Flagg and twin brother Ace transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida for their sophomore seasons.

Flagg thrived in Spain despite being one of the youngest players on the U17 team, averaging 9.3 points, 10 rebounds per game while leading the team with 2.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per contest. Team USA went 7-0 en route to the gold, and after the victory, Flagg was honored with a parade in his home town.

At the parade, Flagg recalled the excitement of the international victory, which was capped by a 79-67 win over Spain.

“After the game, even parents and all of the fans were just booing and flipping us off and just yelling at us,” Flagg told the Morning Sentinel. “Personally, for me, that just made it better.”

Flagg is in Honolulu with the Montverde Academy basketball team and could not be reached immediately on Wednesday.

