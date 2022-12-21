Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as Automotive, Welding, Health care, Electrical, Culinary Arts, among others, through free training. Virtual and online learning options available. Earn HSD/HSE and a driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals included at no additional cost. Help with job placement is provided once the program is completed. Call/text Jennifer Caswell at the Portland Job Corps Office today at (207) 631-0784 or email at [email protected] for more information.

