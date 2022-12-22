Remembering the fallen

A good turnout bundled up for the Dec. 17 Wreaths Across America ceremony at South Buxton Cemetery amid the chill and mix of snow and drizzle.

The hour-long observance with patriotic music was hosted by the cemetery association. Before the ceremony, volunteers placed 440 wreaths on gravestones of veterans. Featured speaker Ray Richardson said the worst thing would be to forget those who served.

The ceremony was held simultaneously with one at Arlington National Ceremony in Virginia.

Christmas Eve services

The historic First Congregational Church of Buxton, also known as Tory Hill Meeting House, will hold two Christmas Eve services.

A family oriented service at 5 p.m. on Saturday will feature Rachel Herzer at the organ along with Bryan Litchfield and Chris Clark on guitars. An 11 p.m. service will offer a wide range of music with Eve Sawyer at the organ accompanied by Maddy Shimko on flute.

The Rev. Steve Row will officiate both services.

The church is located at the intersection of Route 202 and Route 112.

