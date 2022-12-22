Boy Scout Troop 23 of South Portland and Troop 874 of Standish recently completed the Railroading Merit Badge taught by Dan Pugatch, member of the Southern Maine Model Railroading Club.

The scouts experienced a full railroading adventure including a month-long clinic where they built dioramas consisting of a museum quality craftsman laser cut wood kit, ballasted track for two model trains, and fully scienced the 6-inch x 12-inch scene with model grass, dirt, and trees.

The scouts explored a career in railroading during a field trip to Turners Island in South Portland, a 1.9 mile shortline railroad that connects Casco Bay to Rigby Yard.

Despite the constant rain, they endured the elements for a hands-on demonstration of air brakes, switching a gondola through a turnout, the use of a train derail, as well as the use of hand, horn, and verbal signals for safety.

For some, the highlight of the day was hearing the diesel engine roar and the wheels squeal along the tracks. For others it was getting out of the rain for hot chocolate, a Q&A with staff, and souvenir pennies flattened by railcar.

To complete the merit badge, the scouts also searched how to travel from Portland to New York City via Amtrak, learned about Operation LifeSaver, and railroading history in the United States.

Advertisement

At the conclusion of the clinic, the scouts thanked the scouters and model railroaders who donated time, supplies, and their passion to make the merit badge class a success, including:

Dan Pugatch, South Portland; Dave Kruiswyk, North Aurora, Illinois; Jason Jensen, Greeley, Colorado; Peter Merritt, Dedham, Maine; Scott Horgan, San Jacinto, California; Fred Oliver, Biddeford; Jason Merrill, Gorham; Peter Frye, Cape Elizabeth; Roger Hale, owner of Turners Island, LLC; Jason Jenen Trains; Pete’s 3D Scale Models; and the Southern Maine Model Railroading Club.

Ring in the ‘Noon Year’ with library

South Portland Public Library will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve party at the Main Library on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature stories, crafts, snacks, a countdown to noon, and a festive balloon drop.

Participants are invited to wear pajamas, dress to impress, or “come as you are.” All ages are welcome.

For more information, call Youth Services at 767-7660, ext. 3.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: