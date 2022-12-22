The family-run Sea Dog Brewing Company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location in Scarborough on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The ceremony was held by the Greater Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant joins Sea Dog’s five other Maine locations in Bangor, Camden, South Portland, and Topsham. The company also has two locations in New Hampshire and Florida respectively.

“We’re really excited about being part of the Scarborough community,” said Dale Carrier, manager of the new location, at the event. “We’ve been looking forward to opening for weeks now.”

The brewery and restaurant is in the space formerly held by Famous Dave’s restaurant in the Cabela’s plaza off of I-95. The ceremony follows a a soft opening on Dec. 8. The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., every day of the week, bringing a unique late-night option to the town.

“I think we’re looking at some pent-up demand in the Scarborough area, especially for the late-night option,” Carrier said. “People kept stopping by as renovations were going on, asking when we’d be open.”

Carrier has worked with Sea Dog for over 20 years, and previously managed the locations at Western Avenue and on Broadway in South Portland.

“We’re very excited to be here. We were fortunate enough to be able to buy the property in late October and then opening a week ago, with the ribbon-cutting today, and we’re really excited to be here,” said Fred Forsley, co-founder of Shipyard Brewing Company and a partner in Sea Dog Brewing Company. “The town of Scarborough has been amazing, to work with us to get all the things they needed to get done and open, and the state of Maine. … We love the fact that we’re right next to Portland Pie and Cabela’s, and it’ll be a great spot for people to come to from away as well as locals. Less than nine minutes to downtown Portland, and less than nine minutes to the beaches.”

The restaurant will include options for online ordering, a mobile app, and delivery services such as UberEats and 2 Dine In. The atmosphere, beer menu, and pub fare will be the same as other Sea Dog locations. The restaurant will also feature seasonal beers and menu specialties.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sea Dog and its strong track record to a new home in Scarborough. They are a great Maine brand, they know their market and their customers very well, and I think they’ll flourish in that spot,” said Tom Hall, Scarborough’s town manager. “With ongoing growth of the business park at the Downs, that whole area of Payne Road is really thriving. This is a perfect fit.”

Sea Dog Brewing Co. was founded in Camden in 1993 by Pete Camplin Sr. In 2000, Fred Forsley joined the Camplin family. The Scarborough restaurant is currently hiring. The location’s phone number is 207-289-6010, and the street address is 1 Cabela Blvd.

