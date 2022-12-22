OLYMPICS

Men can compete in Olympic artistic swimming for the first time at the 2024 Paris Games, World Aquatics said on Thursday.

Approval from the International Olympic Committee means a maximum of two men can be selected among eight athletes in the team event that is due to include 10 nations.

Adding men to the sport once known as synchronized swimming will leave rhythmic gymnastics as the last women-only event on the Summer Games program.

Men have competed in artistic swimming at the biennial aquatics world championships since 2015. At the inaugural mixed duet event in Kazan, Russia, the gold medal was won by Bill May and Christina Jones for the United States.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: FIFA is taking “appropriate internal action” to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef who held the gold trophy on the field, soccer’s governing body said.

The chef, who is known as Salt Bae and is regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, mingled with Argentina players and posed for photos after their victory over France in an epic game on Sunday in Qatar.

FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon” which “can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”

POLAND: Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz will not have his contract renewed, the country’s national soccer association said.

Michniewicz, whose contract ends on Dec. 31, led the team into the knockout rounds at the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Daniel Yule of Switzerland won slalom night race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, for the third time, surging up from fourth place after the opening run with a flawless second run.

Three of Yule’s five career wins have come in Campiglio, having also finished atop the podium in 2018 and 2020.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished 0.08 seconds behind in second, and new father Linus Strasser of Germany was third, 0.18 back.