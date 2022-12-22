Breakfast for unhoused

A free breakfast for unhoused people has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, at First Baptist Church in Westbrook, 733 Main St.

The church is hosting the meal and wants to hear from participants what they’d like to see for a shelter.

The breakfast had been scheduled for Dec. 17 but was canceled due to bad weather.

Police officer graduates

Westbrook’s Police Officer Michael Brooks graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy last week.

“Officer Brooks not only successfully completed the rigorous 18-week academy, he graduated with the highest academic grade in the class,” a department Facebook posting reports.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 20, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Edward Burns had moved from Newcomb Place to Deer Hill.

