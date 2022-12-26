There might not be a bigger fan of Rhamondre Stevenson, than Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

He’s spoken glowingly about the Patriots running back all season. That didn’t change in wake of Stevenson fumbling down by the goal line Saturday as the Patriots were poised to take the lead against Cincinnati late in the game.

Stevenson had the ball punched out by Bengals safety Vonn Bell around the 8-yard line after being stopped and pushed back on a first-and-goal from the 5. The Bengals recovered and walked away with a 22-18 win.

It was the second costly mistake for Stevenson in back-to-back weeks, with his ill-advised lateral on the last play against the Raiders resulting in a loss.

Belichick, however, continued to support the second-year back both on a video call with reporters Monday, as well as his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” The Patriots coach wasn’t concerned about Stevenson being able to rebound.

“Mondre’s a really good competitor,” Belichick said of Stevenson on WEEI. “He’s one of our best players. I’m sure he’ll be ready to go.”

On the play down by the goal line, some thought Stevenson’s forward progress had been stopped prior to the fumble and the play should have been blown dead. Belichick’s remarks seemed to support that take.

“He had two hands on the ball, they were running him back and they knock it out at the end,” Belichick said, adding: “I’m not going to second-guess Rhamondre on what he did.”

MARCUS JONES has proven to be an invaluable asset and explosive playmaker for the Patriots no matter if he’s lined up on defense, offense, or special teams.

Thus far, the rookie cornerback has scored in all three phases of the game, adding a pick-six off Joe Burrow to his resume during Saturday’s loss to the Bengals.

While he’s been playing a majority of snaps on defense, is it possible for Jones to somehow be more involved with the offense, which could really use more of that explosiveness in the final two games?

During a video call with reporters Monday, Belichick said that while it was impossible for Jones to be involved in the whole receiver playbook, the Patriots do want to try to incorporate him a little more on that side of the ball.

Given the stakes, with the Patriots needing to win out to secure a playoff berth, seeing more of Jones as a receiver would help.

But as Belichick explained, it’s just too difficult to ratchet up his offensive snaps too much given his other responsibilities.

“When you have situation like that, where you have a specialty player playing one side of the ball or another, at this point in time, mid season, where the person doesn’t have a full background on that side of the ball, whether that’s Troy (Brown) or Julian (Edelman) playing defense, or Mike Vrabel playing tight end, or Marcus playing his role, I think to try and conceptually teach them the system, that’s not something we have done, or would ever do,” the Patriots head coach said. “There are certainly limitations on how far those players, Marcus in this case, would be able to go. But, can we use him a little more? Can we add on to what he’s done? Sure.

“I don’t think he’ll ever have the full receiver playbook, if you will, at this point in time, definitely not with his other responsibilities as well on defense and the kicking game.”

Against the Bengals, Jones had 75 snaps on defense, three on offense, and nine on special teams.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick said the Patriots have to “pick our spots” with respect to getting Jones in on offense, but defense was certainly the priority. The Patriots were missing starter Jalen Mills and rookie Jack Jones at corner, leaving Marcus Jones with a full load on defense.

His pick-six Saturday – returning the ball 69 yards – sparked the Patriots furious comeback from 22-0 down.

“That was a great run by Marcus,” said Belichick. “I’m not sure how many players we have that could have made that run.”

Along with the interception, Jones also had a fumble recovery Saturday, led the team with 14 tackles, and pulled in a 15-yard pass from quarterback Mac Jones.

The Patriots, sitting at 7-8, controlling their own destiny with respect to the playoffs. Seeing more of Jones, even for just a few more offensive snaps, would certainly help the cause.

MAC JONES is facing possible league discipline for his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s loss.

A league source confirmed the NFL was evaluating the play in question, with a possible fine on the table. A suspension is not anticipated.

The official ruling is expected to come by Saturday.

The play occurred in the fourth quarter when Jones appeared to fumble the football on what was eventually ruled an incomplete pass. During the return by linebacker Germaine Pratt, who picked up the loose ball, Jones went low to make a block, taking out Bengals cornerback Eli Apple’s legs. Apple was trying to advance to make a block on Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton, who was the closest Patriot in pursuit of Pratt.

The NFL prohibits low blocks after a change of possession.

Jones had been fined earlier in the year for unsportsmanlike conduct following a Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was hit with a $10,609 fine for tossing the ball at Bills defender A.J. Epenesa following a sack.

