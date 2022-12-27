DURHAM — A home on Bowie Hill Road was seriously damaged Monday night when wood stove ashes started a fire in the basement.

Fire Chief Rob Tripp said ashes “came in contact with combustibles that were too close to the stove.”

The homeowner tried to douse the flames before calling for assistance.

“On arrival Durham fire crews found an active fire in the basement that was taking hold of the structure,” Tripp said. The Fire Department “made a quick knockdown of the fire, with extensive overhaul to assure the fire did not travel to the first floor.”

The single-family ranch-style home sustained extensive smoke damage and was uninhabitable, Tripp said. The occupants were able to stay with local relatives.

Lisbon, Pownal and Freeport fire departments assisted Durham.

Tripp encouraged residents to check their home heating sources and make sure combustible materials are at least 3 feet away from all heat sources.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: