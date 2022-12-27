RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory.

Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak to 15 games.

Raanta, making his third consecutive start, had his 16th career shutout. He faced only seven shots in both the first and third periods.

The Blackhawks, who were aiming for back-to-back wins for the first time since late October, have lost 9 of 10. They’ve been shut out in three of those defeats.

Chicago goalie Petr Mrazek made 46 saves against one of his former teams.

BLUES: Defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap.

The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues this year, serving five penalty minutes.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Forward Matyas Sapovaliv, the Golden Knights’ first pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was signed to a three-year entry-level contract, the franchise announced.

Sapovaliv is playing in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit, where he’s third on the team with 30 points (11 goals and 19 assists).

The 18-year-old, who is on the Czechia’s roster for the ongoing World Junior Championships, is considered an elite passer with high hockey smarts. At 6-foot-4, he’s got the frame to protect the puck on offense.

PENGUINS: The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. This marks the third time this season Friedman has been recalled to the NHL roster.

Previously recalled on Nov. 11 and Dec. 14, Friedman has yet to appear in an NHL game in 2022-23.

On Friday, Friedman was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in what was a procedural transaction for the benefit of the salary cap.

In 19 AHL games this season, Friedman has one goal, four assists.

