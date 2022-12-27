Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is facing discipline for a controversial play he had this past weekend

The NFL will fine Jones $11,139 for a low block he had on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to New England on Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports.

During the game, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered what he thought was a fumble by Jones in the second half. As Pratt was returning the ball for a touchdown (which ended up being ruled an incomplete pass), Apple was running downfield trying to block Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton.

As Apple ran downfield to make the block, Jones appeared to jump in front of Apple for what looked like a low block on Apple’s ankles near the sideline. Jones was not penalized on the play.

Any block below the waist is considered a violation of league rules, thus leading to the fine following a subsequent review by the league.

“Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win,” Jones told WEEI radio. “I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. There are no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play.”

Pro Football Talk reported that Apple told NESN that he thought Jones’ actions constituted a “dirty play.”

Patriots captain Matthew Slater doesn’t agree, despite the play with Apple and a few other questionable things the Patriots quarterback has done during past games. Slater understands why Jones might be branded with the “dirty player” label, but still doesn’t view him with that lens.

“Look, I don’t see it as such with him being a dirty player,” Slater said when asked about the subject during a video call Tuesday. “That’s not the person I know, that’s not the young man I’ve gotten a chance to spend time around the last couple of year. People are going to interpret events the way they interpret them. I think we can’t concern ourselves too much with that because whatever we say isn’t going to change what people think or say about any particular player on this team.”

Slater suggested Jones and the Patriots take the opinions for what they’re worth, but right now, the focus is on Miami and a make-or-break game Sunday.

“That’s our quarterback. I have a lot of respect for him. I support him,” Slater said of Jones. “I think he tries to play the game the right way. “

JEROD MAYO, the Patriots linebackers coach, may not be a linebackers coach for much longer.

After interviewing for three head-coaching jobs over the past two years, Mayo reiterated his desire to become a head coach again on Tuesday.

“That’s never changed. I think I’m ready to be a head coach in the league,” Mayo said via video conference. “But I have to say this, too: right now, my focus is on being here with the Patriots. But that’s definitely still the goal.”

Mayo is reportedly in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. After a decorated eight-year playing career, Mayo rejoined the Patriots as their inside linebackers coach in 2019. He became the first Patriots position coach ever hired by Belichick without a year of experience coaching in his system, elsewhere in the NFL or in the major college ranks. In two of the past three seasons, the Patriots defense finished as a top-three unit by points allowed. The Pats rank fifth this year.

Mayo took his first head-coaching interview in 2021 with the Eagles. Last January, he met with the Broncos and Raiders about their vacancies. After Denver hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos General Manager George Paton told the Boston Herald at the NFL Combine he believes Mayo will “100 percent” be a head coach one day.

The Broncos fired Hackett on Monday, sparking speculation Mayo could again be in the running, particularly with a new ownership group taking over. Though whether Mayo moves on to Denver or not, the chief obstacle in his way — a lack of experience — seems to be eroding with time.

“I like him. I like him a lot,” another high-ranking personnel executive told the Boston Herald in March. “And I think he has a lot of good qualities. But these are big, big jobs. So it’s just a matter of time.”

