KENNEBUNK – Industrial companies, merchants and those in banking, hospitality and other industries need workers, but lack of transportation to the Kennebunks can be a barrier.

The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce is looking to help bridge the gap with an application for $595,000 in grant funding from the Maine Department of Transportation that would provide a way to get workers to jobs.

“We know the need is there,” said Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Dolce. “Early this year, the Chamber surveyed businesses on the struggle to fill open positions and where they felt an untapped source of new employees would be.”

In a recent presentation to the Kennebunk Select Board seeking financial support, Dolce said Sanford topped the list of where that untapped source of employees might be, followed by Biddeford.

“But the number one obstacle identified? Transportation,” she said. “We hope this new route will fill that need, while at the same time allowing employees at companies with locations in both or all three towns to commute easily between sites in Kennebunk, Sanford, and Biddeford. It is something we desperately need.”

If the Maine Department of Transportation grant is approved, Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit, known as BSOOB, would operate the service. The proposal involves routes intended to operate seven days a week, year around and encompass Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Sanford, and Biddeford.

Kennebunk’s RideME would provide employee transportation for that all important last connection from a bus stop to the employer’s location.

Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit Director Chad Heid said if funded, the program will bring new connections where there were few before and be “something to celebrate.” He said the transportation program will draw people from larger areas of Biddeford and Sanford and connect them to opportunities in the Kennebunks.

While the routes would include the four communities of Biddeford, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Sanford, one hub, Heid said, as an example, would be near Maine Turnpike Exit 25, noting the proximity to Corning Life Sciences, Kennebunk Savings headquarters, Hampton Inn, and businesses in the turnpike rest stop plaza.

Dolce told the Kennebunk Select Board at a recent meeting that 16 partners are involved, including Southern Maine Health Care, Kennebunk Savings, Corning, Northeast Coating Technologies, and others.

The town’s Economic Development Committee has been involved, she said. There has been financial support from the city of Sanford, the town of Kennebunkport, restaurants, inns, banks, resorts, and industrial companies. As of that evening’s select board vote, $24,000 will be contributed from the town of Kennebunk’s tax increment financing accounts, thus meeting the required $119,000 local match if the $595,000 grant is approved.

The Maine DOT Pilot Program was funded with $5 million through Gov. Janet Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

The pilot grant would be funded for two years. If approved, Dolce told the Kennebunk Select Board alternative funding would be sought to operate the program beyond the grant limit, perhaps from federal sources.

“I think this is a great program that is desperately needed,” said Select Board member Lisa Pratt. “I love to see (that) businesses are backing it.”

Dolce said she hopes to hear early in the new year whether the grant will be approved.

Maine DOT recently awarded a $387,000 grant – the first in the new program – to Sunday River to support the purchase of four all-wheel-drive vans to offer free transportation for workers from nearby towns to the ski resort, to support existing employees and to reduce barriers to work for new employees, according to a DOT news release. Further, in partnership with the Bethel Chamber of Commerce, the vans will also offer transportation to workers at other area businesses in addition to Sunday River. A fifth electric van will help transport Sunday River workers residing in employer-provided housing.

