MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Cole Snyder passed for 265 yards and Tajay Ahmed took over the fourth quarter with 14 carries to lead Buffalo to a 23-21 victory over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday.

The Bulls (7-6) chewed up the clock with runs from Ahmed on 11 consecutive plays and one pile-pushing final first down. He finished with 27 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown.

That last first down meant quarterback Kyle Vantrease and Georgia Southern (6-7) couldn’t get the ball back for a final chance against Vantrease’s former team, with whom he spent five years and started 26 games before transferring.

Snyder, a Rutgers transfer, completed 21 of 38 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown to game MVP Justin Marshall to outduel his predecessor. Marshall caught 11 passes for 127 yards, and Quian Williams gained 100 yards on five catches.

Vantrease completed 28 of 45 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Beau Johnson had five catches for 118 yards.

It was Buffalo’s third straight bowl win after going 0-3 in bowls.

NEBRASKA: Edge rusher Garrett Nelson will declare for the NFL draft instead of returning for a fifth season with the Cornhuskers under new coach Matt Rhule.

Nelson, who made the announcement on Twitter, is the most productive defensive player on the 2022 team to leave since Rhule was named coach a month ago.

Nelson finished the season with 65 tackles, including a career-high 11 against Rutgers, and had 5 1/2 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He was voted to The Associated Press All-Big Ten second team.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

POSTPONEMENT: The game between No. 14 Miami and Vermont scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled because the Catamounts had weather-related travel issues. It will not be rescheduled this season.

Miami is on an eight-game winning streak and is at its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since being No. 6 in the poll released on Dec. 18, 2018.

The game would have been Vermont’s first contest against a team ranked 14th or higher in the AP poll since a 61-55 loss to then-No. 7 Virginia on Nov. 19, 2019.

