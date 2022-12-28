PITTSBURGH — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season.

Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, and Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21.

The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots.

Dylan Larkin started the Detroit comeback in the second period with a power-play goal, and David Perron completed it with his third goal in three games. Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren also scored to help the Red Wings win consecutive games following a six-game losing streak.

Magnus Hellberg relieved Ville Husso in the second period and made 19 saves. Husso stopped eight shots in the first period.

Jason Zucker scored twice, Jeff Carter added a goal and an assist and Drew O’Connor scored his first of the season for the Penguins, who have lost three straight and 4 of 5 following a seven-game winning streak.

DeSmith made a season-high 41 saves.

Detroit trailed 4-2 entering the third period and Berggren made it a one-goal game with five minutes to play. Perron scored his 12th of the season, a power-play goal with 3:08 remaining from the left side to tie it.

LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 1: Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals and Tampa Bay won at home.

Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) both had 12-game streaks.

Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall in games against the Canadiens.

Point has 13 goals in his last 13 games. The center has a goal in six consecutive home games, which is one shy of tying Nikita Kucherov’s franchise record.

Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay goals. Kucherov had an assist and leads the NHL with 37.

Jake Allen stopped 33 shots, and Kaiden Guhle scored with 2:39 left in the game for the Canadiens, who have lost 6 of 7.

NOTES

FINED: The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break.

The NHL said the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game the following day against the Blues. The CBA stipulates no team activities are allowed from Dec. 23-26.

The Philadelphia Flyers were fined an undisclosed amount for a similar violation in 2014.

According to flight tracking information, the Maple Leafs left Toronto Pearson International Airport at 10:18 p.m. Monday and landed in St. Louis at 10:45 p.m. CST.

Teams are usually required to travel the day before a game, but they are allowed to go the day of under special circumstances, including after the Christmas break.

Toronto Coach Sheldon Keefe was also fined $25,000 for what the NHL called “demeaning conduct directed at officials” during the game, which his team won 5-4 in overtime.

Keefe could be seen yelling at officials about what he believed to be interference during the third period on the Blues’ fourth goal of the game.

