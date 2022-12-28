WINDHAM – Fred A. Staples, 80, of Windham, passed away on Dec. 16, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Jan. 19, 1942 in Westbrook to the late Vaughn B. and Clara E. (Young) Staples. He was a graduate of Windham High School, class of 1960. He remained in the area to raise his family and became a notable member of the community.

Fred worked at SD Warren as a machinist for 37 years. He also owned and operated Staples Christmas Tree Farm in Windham. He had 35 acres of Christmas trees growing along with another 40 acres he hayed in the summer months. Fred was not happy until the barns were filled to the rafters with baled hay.

Tractors and heavy equipment were one of Fred’s many passions. His favorite “toy” store was Hall Implement in Windham. He enjoyed spending hours looking at all the new equipment. Undoubtedly, Fred always came up with a good excuse as to why he needed yet another tractor!

Fred was a hardworking man. A chainsaw in one hand and a logging chain in the other. He spent untold hours in the woods cutting down trees, hauling them out with one of his tractors, then milling the lumber himself. With his lumber he built several rental properties in Windham, also helping his children and many grandchildren to build their homes.

Family meant a lot to him. He made visiting his family a priority. You always knew to start the coffee when you heard him coming on his “alligator”. He was a strong role model for his children and grandchildren. Through his actions, he set the standard that if you work hard you will succeed.

Fred is survived by his wife of one year, Carol Rogers Staples; sisters Mary Kornegay and her husband Daniel of Brunswick, and Rose Staples of Westbrook, sister-in-law, Gail Staples of Sierra Vista; daughters Carole Pierce of Windham, Nancy Fredette and her husband Roland of Windham, son, Vaughn Staples and his wife Liu Jia of Jinan, China, daughter-in-law, Susan Cairns of Windham; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 51 years, Doris I. (Shaw) Staples; stepson, James D. Cairns, III, son-in-law, Jeffrey M. Pierce; granddaughters Brenda and Tammy Cairns.

Funeral arrangements are by Dolby, Blais & Segee. A visiting hour will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. Burial will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to thank Windham Fire/EMS and ask that donations be sent there, instead.