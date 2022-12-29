Sarah Talon had a career-high 21 points, going 8 for 12 from the field as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Bryant 74-62 on Thursday at Smithfield, Rhode Island in the American East conference opener for both teams.

The Black Bears improved to 5-8 overall while the Bulldogs fell 5-8.

Adrianna Smith had 19 points and 13 boards for her sixth double-double of the season for Maine, which took control with a 26-9 advantage in the second quarter.

Mariona Planes Fortuny had 20 points for Bryant.

EMMANUEL 72, COLBY 46: Olivia Matelo had 16 points to lead four players in double figures as the Saints (6-4) beat the Mules (4-5) at the Florida Sunshine Shootout at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Chelsea Ibenegbu, Gabrielle Hemenes, and Lydia Mordaski scored 10 points apiece for Colby.

MICHIGAN STATE 83, (4) INDIANA 78: Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana at Easr Lansing, Michigan.

Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.

Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers.

Michigan State (9-5, 1-2) led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before Indiana rallied to tie the score at 60 in the fourth. The Spartans then retook the lead and held off the Hoosiers down the stretch.

FOOTBALL

PINSTRIPE BOWL: Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carriers with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Ibrahim, who missed virtually all of last year with a ruptured Achilles, closed out a solid career in dramatic fashion. After getting injured in the 2021 season opener against Penn State, Ibrahim returned for a sixth season and finished his career with 4,668 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns in 40 games since joining the Golden Gophers as a two-star recruit from Baltimore.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (4,654 yards from 1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Before breaking the record, Ibrahim scored a gritty 4-yard run with 13:39 remaining in the half before sitting out the final periods. The TD gave him 20 and moved him past Gary Russell (19 in 2005) for the most single-season TDs in school history.

