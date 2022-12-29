Free community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 4, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Masks must be work when not eating.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 7, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Baked kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. No pre-orders; takeout available. Unvaccinated participants are encouraged to wear masks. $10; $5 under 12. For more information, follow the clubhouse on Facebook: facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: