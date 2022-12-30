Some support for the season

The holidays are over and now is the time to settle down for the long winter ahead. For those who might need a little extra help getting through the season, the Bridgton Food Pantry at the old Methodist Church on Main Street is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free clothing is also available through Jeanette’s Closet at the First Congregational Church on South High Street, which is open from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays. All are welcome at both places.

Weekly things to do

Stop by the American Legion Post 67 on Depot Street for a free cup of coffee on Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m., see what’s new. On Thursdays, you can limber up with Tai Chi Maine at Bridgton Town Hall at 10 a.m. And don’t forget the Bridgton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays at the Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the tai chi, visit taichiinmaine.com or email [email protected]

Check out snowshoes

Winter is here so get outside and enjoy it. Loon Echo Land Trust is partnering with Bridgton Public Library so the library can loan out snowshoes at no cost. Pick up a pair during regular library hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more, call the library at 647-2472.

Saving wall paintings

Preservation contractor David Ottinger will talk about the complex process of moving and restoring historic murals painted on plaster walls in his virtual presentation, “Lost in Place: Saving Wall Paintings,” hosted by the Rufus Porter Museum at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. The talk will feature works by Rufus Porter’s nephew, Jonathan Poor, which will be installed in the museum’s new building planned for 2023. This event is free but a suggested donation of $10 per participant is gratefully accepted. For further information go to rufusportermuseum.org/events.

Easy Riders meeting

Bridgton Easy Riders snowmobile club will hold a potluck supper and meeting along with a special guest speaker on Jan. 13, at the Bridgton Community Center on Depot Street (behind Renys). The supper starts at 6 p.m. and is followed by a business meeting at 6:45 p.m. and wraps up with the guest speaker Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe, landowner relations specialist.

