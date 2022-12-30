It’s time to make New Year’s resolutions. I’ll try a different approach and outline some of my hopes and dreams for 2023.

On the personal front:

That my non-Hodgkins Lymphoma gets fully cured (all signs look good) and that my other physical ailments (I’ll spare the gory details) remain bearable.

That Tina and I remain loyal supporters of each other as we navigate the many challenges of aging.

That our four sons and nine grandchildren continue to live productive and happy lives.

That I make good progress on the book I am co-authoring with my inspirational friend Rick Muhr. Working title: “Tapping the Power of Positivity: A Story of Grit and Grace, Resilience and Recovery.” (Rick is the guy who hit a car broadside while riding his bike downhill at 40 miles an hour and then made a remarkable recovery. Miraculously, he’s back to teaching, coaching, bicycling, running and giving motivational talks around the country.)

That I can continue to write this weekly column.

On the broader front:

That Donald Trump finally is forced to pay the price for being a con man to the core his whole life. And that those who enabled him in trying to overthrow the 2020 election also pay the price, especially ones who are members of Congress.

That both political parties nominate moderate candidates and that members of Congress begin working together to get good things done on behalf of the American people.

That the Christian Right (which is neither Christian nor right) loses its grip on the Republican Party. It has become a political force, which has totally strayed from the teachings of Jesus. As one observer noted, “The guise of Christianity is used as a cover for ongoing assaults on our democracy.”

That Congress enacts real gun legislation, starting with banning assault rifles, which is a no-brainer.

That members of the Supreme Court of the United States must recuse themselves from participating in decisions in which they have a vested interest in the outcome. (Are you listening, Justice Thomas?)

That Americans use common sense — not political tribalism — as we take on, together, the continuing challenges of COVID.

That America takes a leading role in helping the world deal with climate change.

That both parties work together to address the immigration crisis, rather than use it as a political talking point.

That Putin is somehow stopped from his brutal assault on Ukraine. On that front, Ukraine should not give up one square inch of their land.

That the United States moves closer to a system of national health care.

That all Americans help reunite us as a people, committed to democracy, free of an “I’ve-got-mine-to-heck-with-the-other-guy” mindset.

Finally, may the hopes and dreams of my friends and of everyone reading this column be fulfilled in the coming year.

