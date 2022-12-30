Carl R. Perkins, 90, of Arundel and formerly of Wells, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 19, 2022.

Carl was born March 16, 1932, in Wells, son of the late Roy Perkins and Lucy Snow.

He started Carl R. Perkins Paving and Sealcoating in 1965. He owned and operated the business until selling to his sons Herman and Michael at the time of his retirement.

He enjoyed many winters in Florida with his wife, Pat.

Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. Perkins, of Arundel, and sons Herman G. Perkins (Laurie), of Kennebunk, Michael C. Perkins (Brenda), of Arundel, and Kevin J. Perkins, of Kennebunk. Grandson Adam Wade Perkins, of Kennebunk, and granddaughter Ashley A. Perkins, of Landrum, South Carolina.

He was one of seven siblings with three siblings still alive: Two brothers, William Perkins, of Wells, and Richard Perkins, of Ogunquit; and one sister, Jane Murphy, of Durham, New Hampshire.

A family memorial service will be held in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mr. Perkins’ arrangements.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: