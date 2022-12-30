Only eight non-quarterbacks in the NFL have touched the ball more than New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson this season.

UP NEXT WHO: Miami Dolphins (8-7) at New England Patriots (7-8) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Stevenson has a combined 258 rushes and receptions, while shouldering most of the offensive load this year. Recently, that load took its toll in the form of an ankle injury.

Stevenson hurt his ankle at Arizona on Dec. 12, then broke out for a career-high 172 rushing yards six days later at Las Vegas but regressed to 33 total yards last weekend. In addition to leading the Pats in rushing yards and attempts, Stevenson has seen a team-high 62 targets as a receiver. On Thursday, the 24-year-old admitted he is, indeed, worse for the wear.

“I’d say I’m feeling it,” Stevenson said. “I feel everyone talks about the NFL season. … But I feel like I’m doing a good job taking care of my body, just trying to stay proactive more than anything. But yeah, I’m feeling it.”

Signs of wear have shown in recent weeks, with Stevenson fumbling twice against Cincinnati. That day, his yards after contact dropped significantly, a sign he couldn’t generate the same power or elusiveness that defines his game. Stevenson also has a drop in three of his last five games.

The former fourth-round pick indicated playing through pain and fatigue is as much mental for him as physical. Through 15 games, he’s already played more than double the snaps he saw last year as a rookie.

“It’s a mental thing, I believe. It’s a long season,” Stevenson said. “There’s some big guys tackling you. It’s physical every week. Just staying on top of it. That’s the best you can do about it.”

As for rest and recovery , Stevenson has been limited in practice for three straight weeks. But come Sunday, don’t expect him to be asking for a breather with the Patriots’ season on the line.

“Yeah, I don’t think I’ve ever tapped (out) since I’ve been in the league so far. But, I’ll be tired out there, to be honest. I just like to fight through it,” Stevenson said. “Just next play, (I) hope my team needs me on the next play, so I’m prepared to be there for them.”

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACK Tua Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.

Miami Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Tagovailoa is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is day to day as he focuses on his health.

“He’s better than the day before,” McDaniel said. “But I’m also trying to get a team ready to play this game, and it really doesn’t do anybody any service to over talk the scenario where he’s got to be focused on his health and nothing else.”

Teddy Bridgewater will lead Miami in Sunday’s critical division matchup against the Patriots, which will be a factor in whether the Dolphins clinch their first postseason berth since 2016. The Dolphins can clinch the playoffs with a win and a New York Jets loss to Seattle, or a tie combined with a Jets loss and Pittsburgh Steelers loss or tie.

For Tagovailoa, it’s not clear when, or if, he’ll return to the field, but many current and former players have expressed concern for his long-term health after his second confirmed concussion of the season. McDaniel has appeared equally concerned for his 24-year-old starting quarterback, but has chosen his words carefully, offering few details on Tagovailoa’s future. He said Friday that he has blocked out outside opinions “diligently” regarding Tagovailoa’s health.

“I haven’t read or talked or heard anything outside of doing my job with the people that I work with,” McDaniel said. “I think from an integrity standpoint, it’s important for me to do everything for the right reasons and not have influences either way with whatever the situation is.”

Tagovailoa was previously concussed in a Week 4 loss to Cincinnati on a play that knocked him unconscious and caused him to be stretchered off the field.

