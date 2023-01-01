SANFORD – Marida “Mimi” Wilkins, 48, of Sanford, died after a long illness on Dec. 22, 2022, at Maine Medical Center.

She was born Sept. 2, 1974, in Portland, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Margaret R. (Beauford) Wilkins.

Marida graduated from Catherine McAuley High School in 1992 and attended the University of Southern Maine. She received an associate degree from Andover College in paralegal studies in 2006 and worked at Greenberg and Greenberg law offices 2006 to 2008.

She was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her daughters Alexis and Cameron Demers; and her granddaughter, Brooklyn Barrows. She is also survived by her brother, Chad Wilkins and his wife Trisha and their children Natalie and Peyton of Gorham; her uncles Ralph and Granville Wilkins and her aunt Pauline Concannon; and several cousins.

The family would like to thank Maine Medical doctors, nurses, and staff for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Burial will be in the spring.

To share memories of Marida or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

