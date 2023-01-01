They’ve been through a lot: Parents who have divorced, fallen ill or lost jobs. Evictions. Homelessness.

But thousands of children in southern and Midcoast Maine who are experiencing a variety of hardships are now enjoying new toys and books thanks to the donors who support the Press Herald Toy Fund.

And it’s not too late to help the Toy Fund continue the annual tradition that has brought joy to children each holiday season since 1949. In fact, the charity accepts donations year round and will soon be gearing up for the 2023 gift drive.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Eddie’s Variety $1,000

In memory of my Aunt Frances T. Dooley, who was so loving to her nephews. Much missed, from John E. Dooley $300

Anonymous $500

In loving memory of Ann & Dick Hall and Doris Handy. Love Deb & Clay $50

Cheers to the Toy Fund! Paint-a-thon, Maria Castellano Usery $244

Robert Lemieux $100

The Micoleau Family $100

For the kids, the kids, the kids! Let ’em play!!! Lesley MacVane and Roger Berle $500

In honor of Landon, Jaelynn, Jack, Evan, Liza, Robbie, June and Charlie $100

Merry X-mas! $50

Lesley Ewald $50

Bob & Phyllis Wagstaff $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Jack and Alan Corcoran, and Dennis Hayes. From the Corcoran/Hayes Family $300

Royal & Carolyn Slack $50

PPH Potluck $325

For the kids, from DK,BK, Jase, Trav, Lex, Danielle, Bailey and Coop. The Kroot Family $250

Anonymous $200

Jeff Young & Betsy Mahoney $200

Baxter Peixotto $100

In memory of Deidre Reid Nelson. From Alice Moisen $125

Because Christmas is for kids! $17.50

In loving memory of Josephine Peterson. Love, Lisa & Mike $50

With love, the Joyce Clan – Izzy, Eva, Atlas, Abel, Adrian $250

Anonymous $50

Lucinda Nugent $100

Anonymous $75

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $150

TOTAL TO DATE: $193,740.

