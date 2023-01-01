They’ve been through a lot: Parents who have divorced, fallen ill or lost jobs. Evictions. Homelessness.
But thousands of children in southern and Midcoast Maine who are experiencing a variety of hardships are now enjoying new toys and books thanks to the donors who support the Press Herald Toy Fund.
And it’s not too late to help the Toy Fund continue the annual tradition that has brought joy to children each holiday season since 1949. In fact, the charity accepts donations year round and will soon be gearing up for the 2023 gift drive.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
Eddie’s Variety $1,000
In memory of my Aunt Frances T. Dooley, who was so loving to her nephews. Much missed, from John E. Dooley $300
Anonymous $500
In loving memory of Ann & Dick Hall and Doris Handy. Love Deb & Clay $50
Cheers to the Toy Fund! Paint-a-thon, Maria Castellano Usery $244
Robert Lemieux $100
The Micoleau Family $100
For the kids, the kids, the kids! Let ’em play!!! Lesley MacVane and Roger Berle $500
In honor of Landon, Jaelynn, Jack, Evan, Liza, Robbie, June and Charlie $100
Merry X-mas! $50
Lesley Ewald $50
Bob & Phyllis Wagstaff $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of Jack and Alan Corcoran, and Dennis Hayes. From the Corcoran/Hayes Family $300
Royal & Carolyn Slack $50
PPH Potluck $325
For the kids, from DK,BK, Jase, Trav, Lex, Danielle, Bailey and Coop. The Kroot Family $250
Anonymous $200
Jeff Young & Betsy Mahoney $200
Baxter Peixotto $100
In memory of Deidre Reid Nelson. From Alice Moisen $125
Because Christmas is for kids! $17.50
In loving memory of Josephine Peterson. Love, Lisa & Mike $50
With love, the Joyce Clan – Izzy, Eva, Atlas, Abel, Adrian $250
Anonymous $50
Lucinda Nugent $100
Anonymous $75
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $150
TOTAL TO DATE: $193,740.
