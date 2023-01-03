AUGUSTA – Committee assignments have been made for the 131st Maine Legislature.

The Maine House of Representatives and Maine Senate were both scheduled for sessions Wednesday morning, Jan. 4. The inaugural ceremony for Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled for later that day at the Augusta Civic Center.

Three Maine senators and one member of the House from York County’s central and northern coastal communities are chairing committees, including Democratic Senators Donna Bailey of Saco, Henry Ingwersen of Arundel and Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk and Democratic Rep. Lori Gramlich of Old Orchard Beach.

Bailey, who represents Senate District 31 – Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Buxton – is Senate chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services.

“I look forward to helping make sure Mainers have strong consumer protections and access to affordable, high-quality insurance,” said Bailey in an email. “This includes tackling the high costs of prescription drugs, as well as protecting coverage for all aspects of reproductive health care.”

Bailey, an attorney, said the assignment is also a unique opportunity to use her legal knowledge in the advancement of more affordable health insurance.

Bailey is also assigned to the Judiciary Committee and the Conduct and Ethics Committee.

Rafferty, who represents Senate District 34, Kennebunk Kennebunkport, Wells, North Berwick, and Berwick, will again serve as Senate chair of the Education and cultural Affairs Committee, and is also assigned to the Joint Standing Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business.

Senator Henry Ingwersen, who represents Senate District 32, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis, and Lyman, is Senate chair of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, and is also assigned to the Health and Human Services Committee and to the Senate Standing Committee called Bills in Second Reading.

Ingwersen, who previously served one term in the Maine House, said he is excited to be appointed chair of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee because he believes Maines working farms and frosts, parks, public spaces, and recreational lands are important to the state’s economy and unique character of the district and Maine as a whole.

“I want to address the challenges they face — inflation, climate change, rapid development, and the scourge of PFAS and other toxic chemicals, to name a few — by supporting sound and responsible policies,” said Ingwersen. “I’ve also joined the Health and Human Services Committee because I know affordable, accessible health care needs to be maintained and expanded. We also need to make sure we are able to continue to respond effectively to public health challenges.”

Gramlich, who represents Maine House District 131, Old Orchard Beach, is in her third term and is House chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. She is joined on the committee by fellow Democrat and House 137 (part of Saco) Rep. Maggie O’Neil, who is also assigned to the Government Oversight Committee.

Republican Wayne Parry, who represents House District 140, Arundel, Dayton, and part of Lyman, is in his sixth term. He was termed out after completing the 128th legislature and returned for the 130th. He returns to an assignment on the Transportation Committee.

Kennebunk Democrat Dan Sayre has been assigned to the Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business Committee. He is in his first term serving in District 135, part of Kennebunk.

Democrat Erin Sheehan is in her second term serving in House District 132, part of Biddeford and will serve on the Judiciary Committee.

Democrat Traci Gere, who is in her second term serving District 134 that includes Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk, will serve on the Labor and Housing Committee.

Democrat Mark Malon in in his first term serving House District 133, part of Biddeford, and was also named to the Labor and Housing Committee.

Democrat Lynn Copeland, in her second term serving House District 130, part of Saco, is assigned to the State and Local Government Committee.

Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine represents House District 126, which includes parts of Saco and Scarborough along with Westbrook, and is assigned to Appropriations and Financial Affairs.

