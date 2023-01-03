With the elections done, Americans concerned about the rapidly changing climate have a fervent hope – that serious problem solvers on both sides of the aisle in Congress will return their attention to the unfolding existential crisis and pass legislation that will effectively address it.

Among other things, this means approving bills that will accelerate reduction of our nation’s greenhouse-gas emissions. While progress in this area has been made, much more must be accomplished if we are to lead the world in heading off the worst effects of climate change.

Many may assume that the difference between the two major political parties would render cooperation on serious legislation on any important issue – including this one – impossible. For the sake of humanity, and myriad other species with whom we share the planet, this must not be so.

There may, however, be reason to hope. Recently, cooperation across the aisle actually has been achieved with some important issues. Also, it was not so long ago that there was a good example of bipartisan collaboration on the very issue of carbon emission reduction. (In 2009, Maine Sen. Susan Collins joined Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington as co-sponsor of the Carbon Limits and Energy for America’s Renewal, or CLEAR Act. Unfortunately, this particular bill did not become law.)

There is no time like the present to again press for – and this time pass – legislation that would significantly reduce carbon emissions at the expense of fossil fuel corporations, and not of ordinary citizens.

Tom Berry

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: