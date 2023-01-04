Yesterday, my German Shepherd Buster and I were walking in one of our precious open spaces. He was attracted by something, went off the trail and got his paw caught in a spring trap. Let me say this first and foremost – Buster wandered off the public land 10 feet onto private land. Being his dad, I am responsible for the mishap.

I informed the representatives who shepherd the public land, and they immediately put up warning signs on the trail that families, children, dog owners and seniors use daily. One of the representatives contacted the private landowner, and they had a civil discussion about the matter.

It was reported to me that the landowner felt bad that my dog got caught in his trap, would continue trapping in that area but was open to putting up warning signs so this wouldn’t happen again. I’m grateful to both parties for having that conversation.

As North Yarmouth grows, I hope we can all be respectful of our shared love for the outdoors and the wide array of uses it offers. Maine is a great state because we respect and promote the sharing of our natural resources.

Rick Stoker

North Yarmouth

