Local author James Harris will visit South Portland Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. He will discuss his debut book, “Tales from the Hayloft: A Maine Farm Memoir.”

“Tales from the Hayloft” recounts stories ranging from flying bulls to tractor accidents, salty characters, puppy love, false reverends, stranded airplanes, and too many brushes with fate, all from his childhood on Harris Farm in Dayton.

Harris lives in South Portland with his wife, Nancy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m., South Portland Public Library will host local author Meghan Gilliss as she discusses her debut novel, “Lungfish,” which tells the shimmering and suspenseful story of a mother pushed to the edge by unseen forces as she and her family find themselves squatting on an otherwise uninhabited island off the coast of Maine.

Copies will be available for purchase courtesy of Nonesuch Books.

Gilliss attended the Bennington Writing Seminars and is a fellow of the Hewnoaks Artist Residency. She has worked as a journalist, a bookseller, a librarian, and a hospital worker, and lives in Portland. “Lungfish” is her first novel.

For more information, call 207-767-7660.

Genealogical group offers Zoom presentation

The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society is offering a free online (Zoom) meeting on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Roberta Ransley-Matteau of the Osher Map Library who will present “Getting By: The Immigrant Working Class on Main Street in Biddeford, 1880-1932.” The program is about immigrant groups, primarily Irish, Greeks, Albanians, and Chinese, who worked in textile mills as well as owning or working in small businesses.

Ransley-Matteau will focus on Dennis Delany as an illustration of the times. Delany came from Ireland and is an example of a struggling immigrant trying to “get by.” In addition to tracing his family, Ransley-Matteau covers his various occupations (baker, laborer, restaurant “keeper”). He usually got into trouble with the law for smuggling rum, organizing illegal boxing matches, and dog fights. He also was a champion boxer. Delany’s activities were frequently reported in the Biddeford Daily Journal, which is where she found plentiful information about him. She will also discuss some organizations that were active during the time, such as the Know-Nothing Party that was regarded as anti-immigrant.

To register for the free program, email [email protected]

Astronomical society announces Jan. 6 meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The New School is located at 38 York St., Kennebunk.

The January meeting agenda includes: Bernie Reim’s What’s Up for the Month and Astro Shorts, where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School. Meeting are on the first Friday of each month, all those interested in astronomy are welcome, from stargazers and hobbyists, to serious observers, astro-photographers, and those interested in astronomical theory.

The society also hosts Star Parties at Talmage Observatory at Starfield on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

