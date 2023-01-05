Gorham Lions Club members Ken Aldrich, left, and Terri Morin, right, present Plummer’s Hardware manager Jim Rines with a certificate thanking the store owners and employees for their part in hosting the Christmas tree sale. “The very successful sale helped the Gorham Lions provide Secret Santa assistance to three local energy and heating companies, plus extra funds for Gorham High School scholarships,” Aldrich said. Contributed / Gorham Lions
Families at New Year Gorham 2023 get a close up look at a small reptile from the crocodilian species shown by Jennifer Gibbs of Wildlife Encounters. Robert Lowell / American Journal
New Year Gorham 2023 volunteers Donna Kennie and her granddaughter Hannah Kennie, a sophomore at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, pause for a photo during the town’s annual celebration. Robert Lowell / American Journal
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Jan. 10, 1973, that Keith Hudson of England visited Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Fogg in Gorham. Hudson was a communications operator aboard a British tanker that was in Portland.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Treasury Department reported on Dec. 291 that the U.S. public debt was $31,326,303,949,171.72.