Robert J. Hamel Sr., of Industry, Maine, left this world in a blaze of glory with his pockets full of firecrackers and popcorn on Dec. 30, 2022. He was born to James and Lorraine Hamel in Hampton, Virginia, on June 25, 1945, 100 years too late. Given his demeanor, he would of been the perfect cowboy in the old west, pioneer, or Civil War general.

Instead, as a child, he worked for Sanford Dairy. After graduation from Kennebunk High School in 1963, he worked for Shop ‘n Save. From there he went on to Kennebunk Police Department, Maine State Police, York County Sheriff Department and Somerset County Sheriff Department. After retiring, he worked for North Maine Woods at Twenty Mile Checkpoint. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Lygonia of Ellsworth, Maine, and the Maine State Police Degree Team. He was also a firearms instructor for the Maine State Police.

Being the eldest was a dubious task but he surpassed the challenge and together with his brother, Rodney, formed the Dynamic Duo. This resulted in a lifetime of cheap mischief and obnoxious pranks with his brother, Dennis, on the receiving end.

In 1991, he met the love of his life, Candy, who was hoodwinked into thinking he was a charming individual with decorum. He was actually able to hold on to her for 31 years.

He is survived by four sons, Rob Hamel of East Waterboro., Trevor Hamel of Melbourne, Florida, Kris Targett of Vassalboro, Maine, and Travis Targett of Salem, Maine. In addition he leaves his four “favorite daughter-in-laws”, Jen of East Waterboro, Wendi of Melbourne, Erin of Vassalboro, and Leanna of Salem. He is also survived by his brothers, Rodney Hamel and wife, Lorraine, of Arundel, and Dennis Hamel and wife, Vicki, of Kennebunk. He was predeceased by his parents and son, Bryan.

Of all the roles he held, the one nearest and dearest to his heart could be summed up with one word, Grampa! He leaves behind his nine cherished grandchildren, Mariah Ross, Davin Targett, Isaac Targett, Stephanie Hamel, MacKenna Targett, Leah Targett, Bryan Hamel, Keenan Hamel and Gunnar Hamel. He hopes that he at least taught one of them to cuss properly, the words to his ever popular “they don’t wear pants,” or the dangers of holding in their farts.

Advertisement

At the family’s request, there will be no service. Please go have coffee or a beer with a friend and bullshit about his antics or repeat one of his many ever changing stories

We were considering donations to Keystone Light beer as we expect they are about to experience hardship as the result of the loss of Bob’s business. Instead, just keep them in your thoughts.

Signing out one last time, “good n you.”

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road., Farmington, ME 04938.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: