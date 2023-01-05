In South Portland, we are connected to our coast economically, recreationally, and environmentally. As this beloved coast begins to face more severe weather events — and as a result is at risk of flooding, storm surge, and erosion — it is important that we build the resilience of our coastlines to withstand these risks.

Luckily, there are projects across the state to address these risks that are happening now. This week, we’re talking about Climate Ready Casco Bay, a two-year coastal resilience project happening in our region.

Coffee and Climate: Climate Ready Casco Bay

Join us Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 to 10 a.m. for this month’s Coffee & Climate: Climate Ready Casco Bay edition. Join Sara Mills-Knapp of Greater Portland Council of Governments and Gayle Bowness of Gulf of Maine Research Institute to learn more about coastal resilience, nature-based solutions and the Climate Ready Casco Bay project.

To sign up for the event, visit www.oneclimatefuture.org/events.

What is Climate Ready Casco Bay?

Climate Ready Casco Bay is a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation funded project to make our region resilient to climate hazards through nature-based solutions.

Climate Ready Casco Bay includes 11 of Casco Bay’s coastal communities: Brunswick, Freeport, Yarmouth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Chebeague Island and Long Island. These communities— in tandem with Greater Portland Council of Governments and Gulf of Maine Research Institute — will work to prepare for the environmental, social, and economic impacts of coastal hazards caused by the climate crisis.

Climate Ready Casco Bay is an extremely collaborative project, seeking input from community leaders, partner organizations and municipalities. The project will influence local plans for each community as well as produce a regional resilience plan, all of which prioritize nature-based resilience solutions and strategies.

Nature-based solutions offer many co-benefits. They are generally more sustainable, less expensive and more visually appealing than hard infrastructure such as sea walls. Additionally, they expand and enhance our open spaces, support habitat for significant species, and protect existing infrastructure while allowing our coastlines to absorb the impact of climate threats.

Through this project, Casco Bay’s coastal communities will be prepared with the knowledge, network, and resources to be resilient in the face of climate change.

Get involved

Interested in the Climate Ready Casco Bay project and contributing to building coastal resilience in South Portland? Here are a few ways to get involved:

1. Community Science: Part of the Climate Ready Casco Bay project is enrolling municipalities in Gulf of Maine Research Institute’s Coastal Flooding Community Science project. The project allows residents to capture sites in their community that are at risk of flooding and upload them to the Ecosystem Investigating Network, contributing local data and building out community knowledge in relation to coastal resilience.

South Portland is already enrolled, meaning you can register and start contributing data now.

Stay tuned for an Our Sustainable City column on this program later this month. Until then, learn more at www.gmri.org/projects/coastal-flooding-community-science/.

2. Stay updated: Sign up for updates on the Climate Ready Casco Bay project, such as phase completion, upcoming events, and other relevant updates at www.climatereadycascobay.org.

