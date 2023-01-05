Portland-based indie and modern rock band Human Moods has released the second single from its forthcoming self-titled album.
The core of Human Moods is vocalist Sheridan (vocals) and Chris Muccino (guitar and keys). On the album, you’ll also hear drummer Mike Chasse and Greg Goodwin on bass.
“Favorite Song” is an impassioned, piano-based tune that offers this plea: “Of five billion words that have ever been sung, I want these to be your favorite ones.” The emotion runs thick despite it being less than three minutes long.
Grab the CD exclusively at Bull Moose stores now, and you’ll find it on streaming platforms starting Tuesday.
Here’s “Favorite Song:”
