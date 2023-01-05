A search is underway for a missing Portland woman whose vehicle was located at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

The 40-year-old woman, who is not being identified, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Portland’s Deering neighborhood.

She was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. Thursday, Portland police said in a statement. Major Robert Martin, the police department spokesman, said it appears the woman left her Deering home in her car sometime during the overnight hours. Family members were able to locate her car around 9:30 a.m. at Two Lights State Park.

The discovery of her vehicle triggered a search involving members of the Cape Elizabeth Police and Fire Departments, Maine State Police, Maine Marine Patrol, Maine Warden Service and Scarborough police.

Authorities searched the oceanfront park, the rocky shoreline that the park is known for, and the ocean, but as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the woman had not been found.

Martin said no further information will be released at this time. When asked why her identity and her description are being withheld, Martin said authorities are not directly asking for the public’s assistance, but said if their search turns up empty, police may have to reevaluate.

“If someone saw somebody in the area of Two Lights overnight or early morning that might be helpful,” Martin said in an email. Anyone who may have information pertinent to the case is being asked to call 207-874-8575.

Located off Route 77 in Cape Elizabeth, Two Lights State Park is a popular sightseeing destination for watching ships sail in and out of Portland Harbor. The park also features several short walking trails that wind along the rocky shore and through nearby woods.

