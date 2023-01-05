Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  Housing Diversity Study  Town Hall

Mon.  1/9  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Tue.  1/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall

Scarborough

Fri.  1/6  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Zoom, Municipal Building

Mon.  1/9  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting  Zoom, Municipal Building

Mon.  1/9  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Zoom, Municipal Building

Mon.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Municipal Building

Tue.  1/10  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters/Harbor Committee  Municipal Building

Tue.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Municipal Building

Wed.  1/11  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Council Chambers

South Portland

Mon.  1/9  4 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Mon.  1/9  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory  Waterman Drive

Mon.  1/9  5:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee Zoom, Planning Conf. Room

Mon.  1/9  6 p.m.  Board of Education  Zoom, High School

Mon.  1/9  6 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan SMCC Campus

Tue.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  Zoom, Council Chambers

Tue.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  City/School Budget Guidance  Zoom

Wed.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  Age Friendly Committee  Main Library

Wed.  1/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, Council Chambers

Thu.  1/12  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Municipal Services Facility

Thu.  1/12  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Hearing  Zoom

Thu.  1/12  6 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee Zoom, Council Chambers

Thu.  1/12  6 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

Fri.  1/13  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

