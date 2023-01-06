City Councilor Andrew Zarro has announced that he and his husband are closing Little Woodfords, their small but well-known Portland coffee shop, by the end of January.

They wrote on Instagram Friday that it was “time to say farewell” to their business “as it currently exists.”

“So much has changed in the hospitality industry over the past few years, and it has become something so different from what we set out to do,” the post said.

Zarro did not return a call Friday evening for more information on the business’ closure or what’s next for the site on Congress Street.

The Zarros opened Little Woodfords five and a half years ago, a few blocks from the Cumberland County Courthouse and City Hall. The shop has received several nods from national outlets, including Vogue, Bloomberg and Salon, the latter of which included Little Woodfords in a piece highlighting safe and sober places for the LGBTQ community.

“Queer spaces are so vital to the resiliency and well-being of our community, and it has been a true honor to hold space together,” Zarro’s post stated. “Celebrating you and honoring your beauty has been an absolute blessing.”

The business also has drawn some fire. In January 2022, Maine Republicans and the Daily Wire, a conservative news site co-founded by commentator Ben Shapiro, criticized the business for selling “abort Republicans” and “defund God stickers.”

Zarro said at the time the stickers only became newsworthy when after he and other councilors voted unanimously to reinstate a mask mandate. They were selling the stickers as a fundraiser to protect reproductive rights.

It is unclear what’s next for the location and the Zarros as local business owners. They asked patrons on Instagram to stay tuned for their next big adventure.

