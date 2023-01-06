A head-on collision on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich resulted in one death and another person injured on Friday, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Offices said.

Robert A. Payzant Jr., 55, and of Lewiston, was driving a 2021 Subaru Legacy south on U.S. Route 1 just before 1 p.m. when he veered across the roadway, witnesses told police, and into the path of an oncoming 2017 Ford F150 pickup with an empty horse trailer attached.

Woolwich EMS transported the pickup truck driver, Joseph Pickul, 69, of Southport, to Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle and the sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, with help from the Brunswick Police Department, to determine what caused Payzant to cross into the incoming lane.

The sheriff’s office said a backup on U.S. Route 1 was cleared after 3:30 p.m., after the sheriff’s office had to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction.

