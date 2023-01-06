Chiefs (13-3) over Raiders (6-10), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Spread: Chiefs by 9 1/2

Outlook: The Chiefs would clinch the No. 1 seed and a bye with a win, and Patrick Mahomes is in position to all but wrap the league MVP award by guiding Kansas City to the AFC mountaintop. Las Vegas has moved on from Derek Carr and is finishing with Jarrett Stidham at QB, but I lean on the Raiders, getting this many points.

Prediction: Chiefs, 31-23

Titans (7-9) at Jaguars (8-8), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Spread: Jaguars by 6

Outlook: It’s winner-take-all for the division title. The Jaguars, who could lose and still earn a wild-card berth if the Steelers, Patriots and Dolphins all lose, enter on a four-game winning streak, while the Titans are on a six-game road skid. Tennessee should have RB Derrick Henry back, but give us Trevor Lawrence to win and the Titans with the points.

Prediction: Jaguars, 24-20

