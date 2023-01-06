HIGH SCHOOLS

Leavitt junior Noah Carpenter, who led the Hornets to the Class C state title, was named the Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year on Friday.

Carpenter, a quarterback/strong safety/punter/kicker, rushed for 1,174 yards and 22 touchdown on 108 carries. He also completed 119 of 190 passes for 2,006 yards and 27 touchdowns, converted 10 of 13 point-after kicks, ran or passes for 17 2-point conversions, and made 77 tackles on defense. He was also named the Varsity Maine Football Player of the Year.

Recent winners of the Gatorade award from Maine include Eli Soehren of Oxford Hills (2021), Wyatt Hathaway of Leavitt (2020), Zach Maturo of Bonny Eagle (2019), Anthony Bracamonte of Thornton Academy (2018) and Owen Garrard of Scarborough (2017).

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mt. Blue High graduate Emma Charles won the junior women’s national title in the classic sprint at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships on Wednesday in Houghton, Michigan.

Charles’ winning time of 3 minutes, 42.67 seconds in the six-person finals was nearly four seconds faster than runner-up Greta Hansen of the Minneapolis Ski Club.

Charles, who is from Farmington and graduated from Mt. Blue in June, finished third in her semifinal heat, from which the top three qualified for the finals. Earlier, she took second in her quarterfinal heat.

The junior divisions at the national championships are for U20 and U18 skiers.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Australian Open because of an injured right leg.

The 19-year-old from Spain wrote on social media that he got hurt “through a chance, unnatural movement in training.”

The year’s first Grand Slam tournament begins Jan. 16 at Melbourne Park. The draw is next Thursday.

OBIT: Dick Savitt, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951 shortly before walking away from a tennis career at age 25, has died. He was 95.

Savitt’s son, Bob, said the 1976 inductee to the International Tennis Hall of Fame passed away at home in New York on Friday.

