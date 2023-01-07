99 LIGHTHOUSE RD., ISLE AU HAUT — $1.695 million

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,500 SF

Built in 1907 by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Isle Au Haut Light Station at Robinson Point is a public-private property. The town owns and operates the lighthouse while the four-bedroom keeper’s house and two-bedroom cottage have operated as an off-the-grid inn or rental. However, it’s perfectly sized for single-household occupancy. The property is solar powered with drinking water drawn from Penobscot Bay via reverse osmosis. Fixtures, furnishings, and equipment like a generator, boathouse, and deepwater dock included. Listed by Jamie O’Keefe, LandVest, Inc. See the full listing.

218 AND 220 BRISTOL RD., DAMARISCOTTA — $2.7 million

35 beds, 29 baths, 15,000 SF

In long time operation as The Down Easter Inn, the Greek Revival main home on this nearly 40-acre property was completed in 1850 as a private home for the son of Robert Huston, the first Justice of the Peace of Lincoln County. There are nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and seven fireplaces in the main house. 22 attached, motel rooms were added in the 80s and the full bed/bath count includes a two-bedroom owner’s cottage. Right of way access to the river across the street. Listed by Kellie Peters, Reilly Real Estate. See the full listing.

186 MAIN ST., UNITY — $949,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,829 SF

Prefer a property only for personal use? Built in 1826, this Federal style home on 2.23 acres is where the second president of Bates College, George Chase, grew up. It looks “move in ready,” very recently renovated with high end tiles, refinished floors, new interior and exterior lighting, new patio, and a new, two-level barn in the back. Unity is about 45 minutes’ drive from Bangor and 30 minutes from Belfast. Listed by Stephanie Cross, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, The Masiello Group. See the full listing.

