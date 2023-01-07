Adrianna Smith scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the University of Maine women’s basketball earned its third straight win, holding off the New Jersey Institute of Technology, 69-63, in an America East game Sunday in Newark, New Jersey.

Sera Hodgson added 12 points for Maine (7-8, 3-0 America East), which led 36-24 at the half.

Kenna Squier had 14 points and Aria Myers added 10 for NJIT (7-8, 2-1).

U. of NEW ENGLAND 91, NICHOLS 52: Faye Veilleux scored 18 points as the Nor’easters (9-4, 5-1 CCC) beat the Bisons (2-9, 1-5) in Biddeford.

Julianna Tracey added 14 points, while Keagan Dunbar had 12 points and Kaitlyn Santos had 10 points and nine rebounds for UNE.

Kiera Fernandes had 17 points for Nichols.

ST. JOSEPH’S 86, RIVIER 51: Angelica Hurley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Monks (9-3, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Raiders (7-7, 4-2) in Standish.

Logan Broan added 12 points, while Jayne Howe added 10 for St. Joseph’s.

Lyric Grumblatt had 18 points and nine rebounds for Rivier.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 78, SOUTHERN MAINE 65: The Corsairs (7-6, 3-1 Little East) jumped out to a 26-7 lead after one quarter and cruised past the Huskies (4-7, 2-3) in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Vanessa Vaughan led USM with 23 points. Amy Fleming finished with 19 and Tamrah Gould scored 10.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

WORCESTER STATE 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: The Lancers (8-5) scored four goals in the second period to break away from a 2-2 tie against the Huskies (6-8) in Gorham.

USM got goals from Amelie St-Amant, Olivia Stewart and Madison Chagnon.

